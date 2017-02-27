Tuesday: Woodside council faces decision on architectural review board seat

One seat is open on Woodside's Architectural and Site Review Board, and the Town Council on Tuesday (Feb. 28) is set to consider two candidates: Maggie Mah, a five-year veteran of the board who seeks reappointment; and challenger John Carvell, a businessman whose qualifications, he wrote in his application, include remodeling of homes in Atherton, Menlo Park and Woodside.

The council meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. in Independence Hall at 2955 Woodside Road.

Every February, the council makes appointments to its many advisory committees. To be appointed to the Architectural and Site Review Board (ASRB), a candidate needs at least four affirmative votes from the seven-member council.

The five-member review board has become a flash point for critics who complain that some board members use an inappropriate degree of subjectivity in judging whether a residential project adheres to the town's design guidelines.

One longtime member and target of that criticism, Nancy Reyering, recently chose not to reapply for her seat after the mayor and town attorney engaged an outside attorney in mid-2016 to investigate allegations of ethics code violations brought by former councilman Dave Burow, a regular critic of the board.

(The council dropped the matter earlier this month, after spending nearly $27,500 on the investigation, before determining whether Ms. Reyering had in fact violated the town's ethics code as alleged.)

Critics of Ms. Reyering associate her with Ms. Mah and ASRB board member Thalia Lubin, saying they often are on the same side in voting. Asked about that association, Ms. Mah replied: "Not every site can support the maximum (house size) and also be in line with the (design guidelines) so in my mind, that's the crux of the issue. (The three board members) participated in the General Plan Task Force and understand the role of the (guidelines) in upholding the values expressed in the General Plan. In expressing our opinions, we get accused of being arbitrary and unreasonable."

Deadlock

The review board had two open seats this year. On Feb. 14, with Councilwoman Anne Kasten and councilmen Peter Mason and Dave Tanner absent, the council appointed former councilman William McSherry to one of the open seats.

The council tried to fill the second seat, but in four rounds of voting, the result was not decisive, splitting 3-1 in favor of Mr. Carvell in every round.

Voting for Mr. Carvell were Councilwoman Deborah Gordon, Councilman Chris Shaw and Mayor Tom Livermore, according to a tally provided by the town clerk. Councilman Daniel Yost voted for Ms. Mah on each occasion.

Given the deadlock, Councilwoman Gordon suggested, and the council agreed, to delay a vote on the seat now occupied by Ms. Mah until Councilwoman Kasten returned.

Councilman Mason, an architect who does business in town, and Councilman Tanner, a general contractor who does business in town, are occasionally associated with projects that come before the review board. Town Attorney Jean Savaree told the Almanac that it was her understanding that Mr. Mason and Mr. Tanner did not attend the Feb. 14 meeting so as to avoid participating in the process of appointing members.

Mr. Tanner and Mr. Mason have not responded to repeated requests for comment.

Pro and con

Ms. Mah, in her Feb. 14 remarks, praised the board for positive changes over the last 18 months as she addressed the review board's mission of maintaining rural character and the "push and pull" that comes with that mission.

Ms. Mah called attention to the passage in the design guidelines that says "there will be conflict" at times between elements of the guidelines for a particular site. "Many times," she added, "we are between the rock of the municipal code and the hard place of the design guidelines." It's essential, she said, that communication between the council and the board be more frequent and collaborative, and not adversarial.

Mr. Burow said he attended 30 of the last 33 board meetings and agreed with Ms. Mah's positive views. "I recognize the improvement, but at the same time I would say that there's more work to be done," he told the council. "The board is still trying to impose personal design criteria ... (and is) getting to a level of detail that is not needed to assure that we retain our rural character."

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.