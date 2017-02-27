Tuesday: Lauren Hersh on 'Raising Empowered Girls'

Lauren Hersh, director of anti-trafficking policy and advocacy at Sanctuary for Families, will speak about "Raising Empowered Girls" on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m., at the Hillview Middle School Performing Arts Center, 1100 Elder Ave. in Menlo Park as part of the Menlo Park City School District's parent education program.

According to Assistant Superintendent Erik Burmeister, Ms. Hersh is a New York attorney who has spent her career advocating on behalf of girls and woman who are victimized by gender-based violence and exploitation.

"Alarmed by the lack of early education around issues such as sexting, 'slut' shaming, pornography, sexual harassment, and the like, Lauren has dedicated time and energy to informing parents about the dangers our young girls, and boys, face online and in relationship, as well as empowering youth to do something about it," he said.

The event is free and open to the public. Free onsite childcare for children who are potty-trained and older is available. Refreshments will be served.

Mr. Burmeister said Ms. Hersh's talk will focus on raising empowered girls, but the presentation and resulting conversation "will be powerful for all parents, from elementary to high school, boy or girl."

The talk is appropriate for emotionally mature children from seventh grade and older with parents, but "parental discretion is advised," he said.

Before joining Sanctuary for Families in 2014, Ms. Hersh worked for the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office from 2004 to 2012. She was chief of the sex trafficking unit, rackets division, and senior felony attorney in the domestic violence bureau.

From 2012 to 2014 she directed Equality Now's New York office.