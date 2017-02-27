News

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 27, 2017, 9:55 am

Tuesday is deadline to request parcel tax vote by mail ballots

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

Tuesday, Feb. 28, is the last day for registered voters to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the March 7 Menlo Park City School District parcel tax election, the San Mateo County elections office says.

To request a mail-in ballot, instead of voting in person at the polling place on March 7, the elections office says to do one of the following:

â€¢ Complete the application form on the back cover of the sample ballot and voter information pamphlet and fax it to 650-312-5348, or email it to registrar@smcare.org.

â€¢ Prepare a written request, with the voter's signature, full name, residence address, mailing address (if different from residence address), date of birth, and the name and date of the election for which the vote-by-mail ballot is requested (March 7, 2017, Menlo Park City Elementary School District election). Fax or email the request to the Registration & Elections Division, 40 Tower Road, San Mateo, CA 94402. Fax to 650-312-5348 or email registrar@smcare.org.

â€¢ Submit a request online through the request form tool on the ShapeTheFuture.com website "Check my Registration/Access My Election Materials/View My Sample Ballot Pamphlet"

â€¢ Request a one-time mail-in ballot over the phone by calling the Registration & Elections Division at 650-312-5222.

After Tuesday, a vote-by-mail ballot may be requested in person at the countyâ€™s 40 Tower Road Voting Center.

The Voting Center is open weekdays through March 6, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and on election day, Tuesday, March 7, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On or before March 7, mail the voted mail-in ballot or deliver it to the Voting Center or to the drop-boxes located at Menlo Park city hall or Atherton town hall during business hours. On election day, mail-in ballots may also be delivered to polling places.

Mail-in ballots must be received by Friday, March 10, to be counted.

The Registration & Elections Division also has a drive-up 24-hour drop-box in its parking lot. The drop box, polling places and Voting Center will close at 8 p.m. on election day.

For more information call 650-312-5222, visit www.shapethefuture.org or follow @smcvote on Twitter.

