Portola Valley: Burglar breaks into and ransacks home

A burglar or burglars forced open a kitchen door and ransacked a home on Santa Maria Avenue in Portola Valley on Thursday, Feb. 23, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Several "personal items of value" were taken from the home, located in the 1 to 100 block of Santa Maria, Sheriff's Office Detective Salvador Zuno said.





The burglary took place sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day when the home was unoccupied, he said. Deputies responded to a report of the burglary at 5 p.m. that day.

In a press release, the Sheriff's Office reminds residents to "fully secure their homes" and report any suspicious persons or activities: "See something, say something."

The investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Jonathan Sebring at (650) 363-4057 or email him at jsebring@smcgov.org. Those who choose to be anonymous can call the Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

â€¢ Monday: Portola Valley meets on residential design, home security issues

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.