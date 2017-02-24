News

Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home security and residential design values

by Dave Boyce / Almanac

Portola Valley has a long and valued tradition of darkness at night, roadsides free of signs, and landscaping arranged and chosen such that residential properties appear subservient to the surrounding land.

But after two dramatic home invasion robberies in 2016, one resulting in injuries to a resident, those values concerning darkness, signs and landscaping -- values reflected in the residential design guidelines -- are coming into question as residents consider ways to make their community less vulnerable to thieves and robbers.

On Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. in the Historic Schoolhouse at 765 Portola Road, the Architectural & Site Control Commission will conduct a study session, open to the public, to consider the use of motion-sensitive lights on residential properties, signs along roads and landscaping that is not accommodating to people looking for places to hide.

"We are seeking public input and discussion on this topic and invite you to attend the study session," Town Hall staff said in a recent statement announcing the study session.

Neighbors, town staff and law enforcement officials have been active in the interim. Sheriff's deputies have held meet-and-greet get-togethers at Town Center, and about a dozen neighborhood watch groups have either formed or are in the process of forming.

The Town Council is overseeing a previously much-debated step that is now moving toward implementation: installing fixed cameras to capture photos of the license plates of every vehicle entering or leaving town.

