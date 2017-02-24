News

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 24, 2017, 5:12 pm

Menlo Park man sentenced for gun possession with prior conviction

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

A 29-year-old Menlo Park resident was sentenced Feb. 22 to 60 days in county jail and three years of supervised probation after pleading no contest to the felony crime of possessing a gun within 10 years of being convicted of a violent misdemeanor.

On April 24, 2015, Isileli Lolohea was arrested after allegedly discharging a handgun near Chilco Street and Hamilton Avenue at about 4:30 a.m.

Prosecutors said police responded to calls of gunshots and found him on Modoc Avenue with a beer in his hand. He was asked to put down the beer, and when he did, the officer saw a handgun on the ground nearby. The gun was found to be empty, with four casings found nearby, prosecutors said.

In 2009, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said, Mr. Lolohea had been convicted of a misdemeanor assault of a peace officer, which comes with the penalty of being forbidden from possessing a firearm for 10 years.

After his 2015 arrest, Mr. Lolohea proceeded to serve 50 days in the county jail before being released on bail of $25,000.

The jury trial date was pushed back eight times over about 20 months before Mr. Lolohea pleaded no contest on Feb. 22.

With double credit for time served on good behavior, he will not have to serve any further time.

He may be eligible, halfway through his probation, to have the felony reduced to a misdemeanor, Mr. Wagstaffe said.

Mr. Lolohea will have to pay $100 a month for probation, receive chemical and genetic marker testing, abstain from alcohol and drugs, be subject to search and seizure, and pay $400 in fees.

People who have been convicted of a felony are not allowed to ever possess a firearm, Mr. Wagstaffe said. Even though this law will apply to Mr. Lolohea, the judge still ordered him to complete a firearm safety class.

