Uploaded: Fri, Feb 24, 2017, 10:59 am

Memory-impaired man found in Menlo Park reunited with family

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

A man who was found wandering in Menlo Park near Santa Cruz Avenue at San Mateo Drive on Feb. 18 who did not know where he lived or where he was going was reunited with family this morning (Feb. 24).

The Menlo Park Police Department received a phone call from someone claiming to be a relative of the man after seeing a social media post about him the morning of Feb. 24.


Gurdayal Singh, 59, was reunited with family after being lost for six days. (Photo courtesy Menlo Park Police Department.)
The call came about 18 hours after the department issued a press release and made a number of social media posts asking for help to find the man's relatives. Several nearby police departments and state agencies assisted as well, police said.

The man, who was able only to identify himself as Gurdayal Singh (spelling unknown), speaks only Punjabi. The police department worked with translators to try to find out more information about him. They were unable to find out how he ended up in Menlo Park, as he does not have family members nearby.

"He suffers from some memory issues," said Menlo Park Police Sgt. Kevin Paugh.

Mr. Singh was later determined to be 59 years old and a resident of San Jose.

As to why family members did not know that he was missing, Sgt. Paugh said that there was confusion within the family as to who was responsible for caring for him at the time.

Police issued a bulletin this morning that concluded: "The Menlo Park Police Department would like to thank everyone who assisted with the identification of the found person and his reunification with his family.

"Over the past 18 hours, we received numerous calls and emails from community members as well as the media. Additionally, we received assistance from several area police departments as well as state agencies. It is because of this assistance, that we were able to have this positive outcome."

Comments

Posted by Louise68
a resident of Menlo Park: other
Hooray!! I am very glad that Mr. Singh has been reunited with his family. Great job, Menlo Park Police Department!! Thank you for all the hard work you did on this case and for using social media, which is what worked.

This shows the huge power of social media, and the good it can do, in this case, in connecting people to each oother.

I am very glad this story had a very happy ending.

