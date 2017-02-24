School parcel tax election: Backers raise more than $80K for campaign

The group formed to support the March 7 parcel tax measure in the Menlo Park City School District had raised more than $80,000 by Feb. 14, far surpassing the less than $32,000 raised in last year's unsuccessful attempt to pass two other parcel tax measures.

No committee has registered to oppose the measure.

The largest donation to the Committee to Support MP Schools, Yes on Parcel Tax Measure X was $7,500 from Jeffrey Weiner of Menlo Park. The largest donor in the 2016 campaign was Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg, who gave $10,000.

The campaign committee had reported spending less than $7,000 as of Jan. 21.

Here is a list of donors. Those with an N/A after their name did not provide an occupation or employer.

â€¢ $7,500 - Jeffrey Weiner, Menlo Park, N/A

â€¢ $3,000 - Amy Thornborrow, Menlo Park, N/A

â€¢ $2,500, Calla Griffith, Atherton, NA; Jody Buckley, Menlo Park, community volunteer; Kathleen Orciuoli, Atherton, N/A; Molly Kardwell, Menlo Park, N/A; Ward Bullard, Menlo Park, business development for Verizon; Jessica Gilmartin, Menlo Park, CMO for Lighthouse; Jamie Delessandro, Menlo Park, real estate for Windy Hill Property Ventures; Al Ko, Menlo Park, N/A; Stace Wueste, Atherton, N/A

â€¢ $2,300 - Jennifer Webb, Menlo Park, N/A

â€¢ $2,000 - California Association of Realtors, Sacramento

â€¢ $1,500 - Andrea Potishman, Menlo Park, N/A

â€¢ $1,031 - Brian Yick, Menlo Park, investment banking for Barclays

â€¢ $1,000 - Keith Flaum, Menlo Park, attorney for Weil, Gotshal; Molly Ashworth, Menlo Park, martial arts instructor for Z Ultimate Self Defense; Charlotte Pfannestiel, Menlo Park, N/A; Jennifer Bartle, Menlo Park, N/A; Menlo Builders, Menlo Park; Kateryna Polyakova, Menlo Park, N/A; Allan Thygesen, Menlo Park, president, Google Marketing Solutions, Google; Lisa Hammond, Atherton, N/A; Valerie Frederickson, Menlo Park, CEO for Frederickson Pribula Li; Stephanie Chen, Menlo Park, N/A; Suzanne Yonkers, Menlo Park, N/A; Marty Arscott, Atherton, CFO for Compass Technology Group; Michelle Box, Menlo Park, N/A; Greg Mrva, Menlo Park, investment banking for Morgan Stanley; Jill Kispert, Atherton, N/A; Katie Rottier, Menlo Park, self-employed digital marketing; Kateryna Polyakova, Menlo Park, N/A

â€¢ $525 - Robyn Wheeler, Menlo Park, N/A

â€¢ $500 - Alicia Baker, Menlo Park, N/A; Mark Roos, Los Altos Hills, Realtor for Sereno Group; Courtney Charney, Atherton, Realtor, Alain Pinel; PJ Honerkamp, Menlo Park, executive for Jazz Pharmaceuticals; Philip Deutch, Menlo Park, investor for NGP ETP; Kate Kennedy, Menlo Park, N/A; Paige Ariata, Atherton, manager for Right Hand Estate Management; Maria Kavel, Menlo Park, vice president engineering for Oracle; Kimberly Schnell, Solana Beach, N/A; John Freund, Atherton, venture capitalist for Skyline Ventures; Tamara Russel, Menlo Park, N/A; Ana McDevitt, Menlo Park, N/A; David Wagstaff, Menlo Park, financial services for HSBC

â€¢ $450 - Christina Foley, Menlo Park, sales manager for Fireeye

â€¢ $250 - Taylor Henricks, Menlo Park, finance, Morgan Stanley; Nathaniel Schindler, Menlo Park, equity research analyst, Bank of America Merrill Lynch; Stacey Jones, Menlo Park, school board president; Liliana Perazich, Menlo Park, exercise physiologist for Mills Peninsula Health Services; James Loftus, Menlo Park, business for Square; Sara Leslie, Menlo Park, communications strategist for In Other Words; Alison Leupold, Menlo Park, self-employed education consultant; Jennifer Buddin, Menlo Park, lawyer; Sarah Collins, Menlo Park, development officer, Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health; Erik Burmeister, Menlo Park, assistant superintendent for Menlo Park City School District; David Ackerman, Menlo Park, school board member; Meredith O'Malley, Menlo Park, fitness instructor for Barre3; Rosemany Labanara, Menlo Park, N/A; Julie Brody, Atherton, self-employed mindfulness instructor; Maria Lehmkuhl, Atherton, N/A; Phuoc Hanh Chu, Menlo Park, self-employed real estate investment

â€¢ $225, Scott Saywell, Menlo Park, business development for Theravance Biopharma

â€¢ $200 - Chris Koranda, Menlo Park, finance for Tappan Street Partners; Sara Salmon, Menlo Park, NA; Jennifer Levey, Menlo Park, N/A; Azadeh Rasmussen, Menlo Park, self-employed consultant; Angela Evans, Menlo Park, N/A; Joan Lambert, Atherton, school board member; Stephanie Schwartz, Menlo Park, N/A

â€¢ $100 - Julie McEvilly, Menlo Park, N/A; Sharon Burns, Redwood City, principal for Menlo Park City School District; Vincent Lopez, Redwood City, teacher in Menlo Park City School District; Celeste Lopez, Redwood City, teacher for Menlo Park City School District; Karen Clancy, Redwood City, teacher for Menlo Park City School District; Elizabeth Wood, Menlo Park, teacher for Menlo Park City School District; Jinous Naraghi, Menlo Park, NA; Jennifer Birk, Menlo Park, ops for Oracle; Mark Baker, Menlo Park, president for Baker Properties; Kristin Gracia, Menlo Park, principal for Menlo Park City School District; Jennifer Tanner, Menlo Park, engineer for Google; Mikey Kindler, Atherton, manager for Google; Maurice Ghysels, Menlo Park, superintendent for Menlo Park City School District; Lisa Bain, Menlo Park, physician for Stanford University; Linda Creighton, Redwood City, principal for Menlo Park City School District; Rebecca Genauer, Menlo Park, N/A; Amy Redell, Menlo Park, product for Adobe; Sara Filipek, Menlo Park, independent consultant; Suzanne Pellican, Menlo Park, design for Intuit; Megan Stone, Menlo Park, teacher for Menlo Park City School District; Alison Fleming, Menlo Park, N/A; Jayd Almqist, San Jose, teacher for Menlo Park City School District; Daniel Gehant, Menlo Park, digital marketing consultant; Barbara Cadigan, SVP of people for Talend; Katherine Glass, Menlo Park, self-employed consultant; Todd Rose, Menlo Park, business development for NinthDecimal; Amy McGaraghan, Menlo Park, N/A; Elizabeth Ouren, Menlo Park, volunteer; Jennifer Bestor, Menlo Park, administration for Cropredy Bridge Associates; Janelle McCombs, Menlo Park, real estate for SJW; Vasey Hargreaves, Menlo Park, marketing for Intersect ENT; Marta Nichols, Menlo Park, vice president IR for Go Daddy; Parke Treadway, Menlo Park, volunteer; Charlotte Plannensteil, Menlo Park, N/A; Charlot Singleton, Atherton, self-employed teacher; Ashley Honerkamp, Menlo Park, N/A; Frances Maletis, Menlo Park, marketing for Oracle; Alison Matthews, Menlo Park, N/A; Mara Goldman, Menlo Park, N/A; Kelly Ferguson, Menlo Park, clean energy executive for OpTerra Energy; Robert Burlinson, Menlo Park, investor for Regis; Joy Weintz, Menlo Park, N/A; Meg Garlinghouse, Menlo Park, head of social impact for LinkedIn; Katie Ferrick, Menlo Park, community affairs for LinkedIn; Ashley Geisler, Menlo Park, investment professional for Anacapa Partners; Maxine Bonnett, Atherton, N/A; Amy Collican, Atherton N/A; Katherine Hochstetler, Menlo Park, investment director for Cambridge Associates; Lauren Heysse, Menlo Park, N/A

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.