Sunday services for Robert Buelteman, pilot in war and peace

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Woodside Village Church to remember the life of Woodside resident Robert Litchfield Buelteman, a wartime and commercial pilot, a road-trip enthusiast, a singer in the church choir, and the father of four.

Mr. Buelteman died Jan. 20 at age 95 at The Sequoias retirement community in Portola Valley. A reception will follow the memorial service at the church at 3154 Woodside Road.

As did many pilots working for Pan American World Airways at the breakout of World War II, Mr. Buelteman flew for the U.S. Army Air Forces' Air Transport Command, 50 missions in all before he turned 25.

As a commercial pilot, among the aircraft he flew were Boeing 747 jumbo jets. When speaking to passengers from the cockpit, he was known for his grave and laconic style over the public address system and was "delighted" that a passenger once compared him to film actor John Wayne.

When tensions in U.S. relations with China eased and commercial flights to Beijing resumed, Mr. Buelteman piloted Pan Am's inaugural flight there. He retired in 1981.

Mr. Buelteman was a native of Detroit. Along with flying, he was passionate about driving and road trips. At the age of 80, he drove a Buick Skyhawk, a vehicle not designed for adventures, on a round trip to the Arctic Circle.

Music and the arts occupied an important spot in the Buelteman family's life. Mr. Buelteman and his wife Betty -- an artist and a designer -- sang in the Woodside Village Church choir for decades. Their children were introduced to the piano at an early age and went on to careers in fashion design, photography, writing, singing and acting.

The family sang all the time, and while they were not supposed to engage in it at the dinner table, it happened anyway, his daughter Jane said in writing about her father. "While he was a demanding parent, his devotion to his children made their lives shine," she said.

Mr. Buelteman also served as a liaison between the Village Church congregation and the ministry.

An agile and capable tennis player, he played domestically and overseas and once won the Woodside Men's Invitational.

He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, his daughter Lisa and his brother Herb. He is survived by his daughters Anne of Woodside and Jane of Half Moon Bay; son Rob of Montara; sister Mary Lunis of Idaho; and four grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials be made to the Woodside/Portola Valley Rotary Club.

The family also thanks The Lodge at The Sequoias in Portola Valley for the "outstanding care" provided to Mr. Buelteman.

--

