Part the Cloud event raises $750K in Menlo Park

By Kate Daly | Special to the Almanac

A sellout and mostly female crowd of 330 attended the latest Part the Cloud event at Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club in Menlo Park on Feb. 1, raising more than $750,000 for Alzheimer's research.

Founded in 2012 by Michaela "Mikey" Hoag of Atherton along with the Alzheimer's Association, Part the Cloud galas and luncheons have raised $17.8 million and funded 21 research grants aimed at slowing, stopping or curing Alzheimer's disease.

Co-chaired by Debbie Robbins and Ellen Drew, this year's luncheon focused on women and the disease.

The group honored Maria Shriver with the Silver Lining Award for her contributions to the cause. Ms. Shriver's father, Sargent Shriver, had Alzheimer's. She started the Women's Alzheimer's Movement (WAM), and with Equinox Sports Clubs recently launched the nationwide Move for Minds initiative to raise awareness and funds for women's brain science research.

Speakers included Dr. Roberta Diaz Brinton, director of the UA Center for Innovation in Brain Science at the University of Arizona Health Sciences. She spoke about the possible link between changes menopausal women go through and developing Alzheimer's.

Dr. Maria Carrillo, chief science officer at the Alzheimer's Association, gave an update on Alzheimer's research and how Part the Cloud grants have helped create forward movement.

Some figures that grabbed the audience's attention: two-thirds of Americans living with the disease are women, and two-thirds of the more than 15 million unpaid Alzheimer's caregivers in the U.S. are women.

But it was Pam Montana, who made it personal. She talked about her own journey dealing with early onset Alzheimer's. Now in her early 60s, she is on medical leave from Intel, and her husband has quit his job as head of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce to be there for her.

Two researchers each received $50,000 in grants at the luncheon, Dr. Brinton and Dr. Victoria Pelak from the University of Colorado. The funds come from the Alzheimer's Association's Sex and Gender in Alzheimer's (SAGA) grant funding program, which is geared to advance understanding of the disproportionate effect of Alzheimer's disease on women.

