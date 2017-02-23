Obituary: Entrepreneur Elias Zelkha conceived 'ambient intelligence'

Woodside resident Elias Zelkha, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur who coined a term that presaged the internet of things, died Jan. 8 at the age of 66.

Mr. Zelkha was born into a Jewish community in Tehran, Iran, in 1950 and emigrated to the United States at age 17. At 19, while studying international relations at Colgate University in upstate New York, he eloped with and married Alice Phillips.

A few years later, Mr. Zelkha, now spending part of his time in Afghanistan, founded Kandahar Designs, a textile and apparel manufacturer. The company employed hundreds of Afghans and exported "cutting edge designs ... that fused Eastern and Western styles" to the United States and Europe until the Soviet Union invaded the country in 1979, his son Jeremy said.

Back in the United States, Mr. Zelkha completed a master's degree in business from Stanford University and began a career in Silicon Valley.

Mr. Zelkha was a co-founder of Vemm Brazil, and the founder and chief executive of Euro-Profile & iProfile, according to his LinkedIn profile. In 1998, he founded Palo Alto Ventures, where he coined the term "ambient intelligence," an idea that came to be associated with the ubiquitous presence of electronic devices and the internet of things.

His other executive positions included vice-president for strategy and new ventures at Compaq Computer, and vice-president for corporate development at Tandem Computers, his profile says.

As an adjunct professor in the Institute of International Studies at Middlebury College from 2004 to the present, Mr. Zelkha's focuses were marketing strategies, entrepreneurship and venture capital. One of his seminars: the art of failure.

"His greatest joys in life were laughter and generosity. Nowhere was this more apparent than with his family," his son Jeremy said. "He viewed himself as an extraordinarily lucky person."

Mr. Zelkha is survived by his wife Alice of Woodside; sons Darius of Menlo Park and Jeremy of Woodside; daughter Chloe of Berkeley; sisters Claudette of Los Angeles and Linda of New York City; brother Moshe of Los Angeles; and two grandchildren.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.