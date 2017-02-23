Despite surplus, Menlo Park fire district OKs revenue-raising measures

On the same night that the governing board of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District heard that it is expected to end the year with a surplus of $6.7 million more than had been projected, the board approved two measures designed to bring even more revenue into the district.

The district's board on Feb. 21 gave preliminary approval to a revision in its fee schedule for thing such as required plan reviews, inspections, annual permits, code enforcement and weed abatement.





State law allows agencies to charge fees to recover the costs of providing "private benefits" to individuals or groups, but not for services that benefit the public as a whole. A study by Wohlford Consulting found the district was spending $3.1 million a year on such services but receiving less than half that amount in fees.

The current fee schedule was approved in 2012.

New fee schedule

Most of the fees will be set to recover 100 percent of the costs the consultant attributed to the activities, but a few of the activities will be partially or fully subsidized by the district. The district also has a procedure for applying for fee waivers, which mostly applies to nonprofits.

The new and increased fees are estimated to bring in an additional $232,000 a year to the district.

The costs used to determine the fees include hourly rates for employees ranging from a low of $151.27 an hour for an administrative assistant's time to $490.42 for an hour of the district's chief's time. The consultant's report says those hourly rates include overhead, operating expenditures and indirect costs as well as salary and benefits.

Among the fees the district is waiving are those for fire sprinkler permits for one- and two-family homes. Fire sprinkler permits for existing commercial buildings would be half the calculated rate. New commercial buildings would pay the full cost for a sprinkler permit, a minimum of $1,662.

Other activities that would not involve fees are public education and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) classes.

One suggested fee the board members asked to have lowered was the $200 that was to be charged to anyone who wrote a bad check to the district. They asked to have it set at $25, as it is in many neighboring jurisdictions.

Board member Virginia Chang-Kiraly said that the district does receive a lot of property tax revenues and should perhaps use some of that instead of charging fees. "I think some of the tax dollars should cover some of this," she said.

But Fire Marshal Jon Johnston said most of the fees are charged to for-profit businesses, and those that affect individual taxpayers have mostly been reduced.

Fire board president Peter Carpenter said he likes using fee subsidies "as a mechanism for encouraging things that will improve the overall safety of the community" such as fire sprinklers.

The board unanimously approved the introduction of the fee ordinance and will take another look at it on March 21. Board members say they hope the public will weigh in before that meeting with opinions about the proposed changes.

The new fees are scheduled to take effect on July 1.

Community facilities district

The board also gave the go-ahead to more work by the consulting firm NBS on creating "community facilities districts" that would tax developers of new commercial and multi-family projects.

The staff report on community facilities districts says "future growth threatens to strain and eventually reduce the (fire) Districtâ€™s service levels as it relates to staffing levels, response times and the Districtâ€™s ISO (Insurance Service Office) rating."

Rather than hold an election to create a district-wide community facilities district, however, the district is looking to form a number of single-property districts, each of which would have only one landowner, who would cast the sole vote to form the district.

The staff report says the fire district "currently does not have the cooperation of a property owner and without it, formation of the CFD might not be feasible."

Fire district attorney Lauren Quint said the district has identified a few candidates but hasn't yet found one willing to cooperate.

The board unanimously agreed to have the consulting firm NBS go ahead with the project once a willing property owner is found. Cost of the next phase of NBS's contract will be $22,500, in addition to the $10,000 the district has already agreed to pay NBS.

Property tax revenues rise

With the 2016-17 fiscal year now half over, the district's mid-year budget review shows the district expects to end the fiscal year on June 30 with a surplus of $6.9 million rather than the $109,000 that had been budgeted.

The difference is a combination of additional revenues and less than expected spending. The district estimates it will receive during the fiscal year about $42.8 million in property tax revenues, about $3.7 million more than it had budgeted.

The update shows projected spending on wages and benefits is $16.6 million, $3.5 million less than budgeted. Spending on the district's share of retirement contributions is expected to be $6.1 million, $2.2 million less than budgeted.

Some costs have gone up. Projected spending on overtime is estimated to be $4.7 million, $2.7 million more than had been budgeted. The district will make a one-time payment of $6.2 million into the state employees retirement system to reduce its long-term pension liabilities. That amount had not been budgeted.

The district has budgeted $5.3 million for replacing equipment and apparatus, with plans for two new fire engines, a ladder truck, light and heavy rescue equipment, an air boat and command vehicle.

The fire district plans to spend $5.2 million from its capital improvements projects fund by year's end (leaving it with $25.5 million). The budget report says the rebuilding of the district's Fire Station 6 and a district museum in downtown Menlo Park is fully funded.

