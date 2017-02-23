News

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 23, 2017, 11:59 am

DA: No charges against Menlo Park man arrested on suspicion of rape, robbery

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

No charges will be filed against a Menlo Park man who was arrested Feb. 16 on suspicion of rape and robbery of a woman in Menlo Park in December, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

After reviewing the evidence, the DA has decided not to file charges against Menlo Park resident Cedric Mark Williams, 56, said Karen Guidotti, the chief deputy DA. "We just couldn't prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt," she said.

She said that the DA heard different narratives about what happened from the woman and the man. While there was some evidence to support an arrest, meeting the "probable cause" standard, she said, the District Attorney's Office determined that the evidence it could obtain did not rise to a level that could prove the crime happened "beyond a reasonable doubt."

Menlo Park detectives learned of the incident on Feb. 14 and interviewed the woman regarding the allegations. Through her statements and further investigation, Mr. Williams was identified as the suspect, police said.

The man and the woman knew each other, Ms. Guidotti confirmed.

Investigators interviewed Mr. Williams at the police department on Feb. 16. Following the interview, he was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.

__

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Unpacking this
a resident of another community
4 hours ago

Ugh. Yet another troubling indication of misconduct with the MP PD.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Roberto
a resident of Menlo Park: other
2 hours ago
Roberto is a registered user.

@ Unpacking this: Are you getting additional information the rest of the public is not? I see nothing to support that 'slam' against the MPPD. From what I read, they received a complaint, investigated, felt enough information warranted an arrest, arrested the person and turned it over to the DA. The DA, from what I read, states correct, but they do not feel they could win the case in front of a jury (implied at this time). Charges dropped, and of course we all know later they can come back and charge
So my question - where do you get information to state "misconduct"

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by SteveC
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
1 hour ago
SteveC is a registered user.

Must have a real problem with the police. The DA didn't have sufficient evidence to try the case. A rape and robbery in December and the police are contacted in Feb.?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Menlo Voter.
a resident of Menlo Park: other
41 minutes ago
Menlo Voter. is a registered user.

I'm with Roberto "unpacking this". Do you have some information not published in the article? There was no malfeasance. As SteveC said, the police received a complaint, investigated, arrested and booked a suspect and turned it over to the DA for charging. The DA's office decided not to charge. That's MPPD's fault? Seriously? Either you are a troll or you have NO idea how our criminal justice system works.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Opening alert: Go Fish Poke Bar in Redwood City
By Elena Kadvany | 2 comments | 9,316 views

It's President's Day. Why Not Butter Up the Boss?
By Laura Stec | 4 comments | 2,758 views

Common Application's 2017-2018 Essay Prompts
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 650 views

Checklist before baby arrives
By Cheryl Bac | 2 comments | 583 views

View all local blogs
 