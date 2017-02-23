DA: No charges against Menlo Park man arrested on suspicion of rape, robbery

No charges will be filed against a Menlo Park man who was arrested Feb. 16 on suspicion of rape and robbery of a woman in Menlo Park in December, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

After reviewing the evidence, the DA has decided not to file charges against Menlo Park resident Cedric Mark Williams, 56, said Karen Guidotti, the chief deputy DA. "We just couldn't prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt," she said.

She said that the DA heard different narratives about what happened from the woman and the man. While there was some evidence to support an arrest, meeting the "probable cause" standard, she said, the District Attorney's Office determined that the evidence it could obtain did not rise to a level that could prove the crime happened "beyond a reasonable doubt."

Menlo Park detectives learned of the incident on Feb. 14 and interviewed the woman regarding the allegations. Through her statements and further investigation, Mr. Williams was identified as the suspect, police said.

The man and the woman knew each other, Ms. Guidotti confirmed.

Investigators interviewed Mr. Williams at the police department on Feb. 16. Following the interview, he was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.

