Woodside: Mountain Home Road to close for two days during daylight hours

Crews will be working on Mountain Home Road in Woodside from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday (Feb. 23 and 24) to remove a large tree that fell onto the equestrian path built alongside a two-lane bridge across Bear Gulch Creek.

Mountain Home Road will be closed between Cedar Lane and Manzanita Way on both days. Drivers should take alternate routes or follow the detour signs.

Though the tree did not fall across the road and is not blocking traffic, the ground is too soft to allow off-road placement of vehicles such as the crane that will be necessary to remove the tree, said Sindhi Mekela, a project manager with the town's Public Works Department. Thus the need to close the road, she said.

For more information, call Ms. Mekela or Deputy Town Engineer Dong Nguyen at 851-6790.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.