Wednesday: Free elder abuse awareness training

A training session on how to recognize and prevent abuse of elderly people and dependent adults will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Room 100 at the San Mateo County Health System, located at 225 37th Ave. in San Mateo.

The one-hour session will be conducted by the San Mateo County Elder and Dependent Adult Prevention Team.

While the most common form of abuse is financial, it also can be physical, emotional and sexual, according to the county health system.

People who suspect elder or dependent adult abuse should call the county's confidential line, 1-800-675-8437, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.