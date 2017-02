The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office issued an alert at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 22) that La Honda Road (Highway 84) is closed in both directions between Skyline Boulevard (Highway 35) and Portola Road in Woodside due to many fallen trees and mudslides.

The office, advising drivers to use alternate routes, said it is unknown as to when the roadway will be reopened.

