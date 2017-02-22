News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 22, 2017, 10:36 am

External phone lines down in Menlo Park City School District

Here is emergency contact info

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

Outside phone lines to the Menlo Park City School District were not functioning on Wednesday morning, the district announced.

Anyone needing to contact a school site or the district office should use these emergency land lines or email addresses:

â€¢ Encinal School, (650) 327-0854 or EN_School@mpcsd.org

â€¢ Laurel School, Lower: (650) 324-0187; Upper: (650) 321-6013, or LR_School@mpcsd.org

â€¢ Oak Knoll, (650) 854-0179 or OK_School@mpcsd.org

â€¢ Hillview School, (650) 325-3861 or HV_School@mpcsd.org

â€¢ District Office, primary (650) 321-7140 or secondary (650) 321-7184 or district@mpcsd.org

