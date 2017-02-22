External phone lines down in Menlo Park City School District

Outside phone lines to the Menlo Park City School District were not functioning on Wednesday morning, the district announced.

Anyone needing to contact a school site or the district office should use these emergency land lines or email addresses:

â€¢ Encinal School, (650) 327-0854 or EN_School@mpcsd.org

â€¢ Laurel School, Lower: (650) 324-0187; Upper: (650) 321-6013, or LR_School@mpcsd.org

â€¢ Oak Knoll, (650) 854-0179 or OK_School@mpcsd.org

â€¢ Hillview School, (650) 325-3861 or HV_School@mpcsd.org

â€¢ District Office, primary (650) 321-7140 or secondary (650) 321-7184 or district@mpcsd.org