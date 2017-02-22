News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 22, 2017, 8:46 am

Applications invited for Belle Haven mini-grants

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Applications are now being accepted for the Belle Haven mini-grant program. Residents of the neighborhood can get $500 to $1,000 for yard beautification or "curb appeal" projects, or for a community-building project.

Applications are due April 4. Information sessions on the grants will be held at the Onetta Harris Community Center at 100 Terminal Ave. in Menlo Park at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2, and at 6 p.m. Monday, April 3.

The mini-grants have been used to fund a Girl Scout troop and to host National Night Out events.

Contact the Belle Haven Community Development Fund at (650) 450-5484 or bellehavenminigrant@gmail.com or

go to the Belle Haven mini-grant website for more information.

