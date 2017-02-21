News

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 21, 2017, 11:18 am

Tonight: Menlo Park fire district explores innovations in drone use

by Dave Boyce / Almanac

A drone under the control of a Menlo Park Fire Protection District firefighter has looked down on situations involving lost boaters in the San Francisco Bay, traffic congestion along routes used by fire engines, and flood conditions along San Francisquito Creek. What other capabilities might it have?

Perhaps a drone could deliver to a person in need a defibrillator, a supply of oxygen, a life preserver, or a walkie-talkie. These are among the ideas on the table if the district's governing board approves a proposed collaboration with Menlo Park-based Matternet Inc., a specialist in the use of autonomous drones, Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said in a Feb. 20 statement.

The board meets at 7 p.m. tonight (Feb. 21) in the board room at 170 Middlefield Road in Menlo Park.

The collaboration, if the board approves, could lead to innovations in drone use, the chief said. "Weâ€™re focused on ... results that make sense to first responders," he said in the statement, adding that the district is looking for "useful tools, not toys, that can enhance real world emergency operations."

Matternet, according to its website, is already in a collaboration with Mercedes Benz on a project that involves electric delivery vans equipped with autonomous drones mounted on the van's roof.

The fire district, which received approval to operate drones from the Federal Aviation Administration in May 2016, was the first fire agency in California to do so and now has four drones and six firefighters trained to operate them, Chief Schapelhouman has said.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Engagement Rings: Myths and Options
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 3,889 views

Opening alert: Go Fish Poke Bar in Redwood City
By Elena Kadvany | 2 comments | 2,990 views

It's President's Day. Why Not Butter Up the Boss?
By Laura Stec | 4 comments | 1,256 views

Talking about baby
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 1,025 views

View all local blogs
 