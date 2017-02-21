News

Police encounters: 'Am I free to leave?'

What are your rights when you are stopped by a police officer?

According to the American Civil Liberties Union:

● You have a right to remain silent. You may have to provide identification.

● Stay calm and don't run, argue, resist or obstruct the police. Keep your hands where police can see them.

● Ask if you are free to leave.

● You do not have to consent to a search of yourself or your belongings.

If you are stopped in a car, you should:

● Stop the car in a safe place quickly. Turn off the car, turn on the internal light, open the window partway and place your hands on the wheel.

● Show your driver's license, registration and proof of insurance.

● You can refuse if an officer asks to search your car, but if police believe your car contains evidence of a crime, they can search it without your consent.

● Drivers and passengers have the right to remain silent, and passengers may ask if they are free to leave.

It is also recommended to write down details such as the officer's badge and patrol car numbers, what agency the officers are from, and contact information for witnesses if you feel your rights may have been violated.

Kate Bradshaw

Comments

Posted by Roberto
a resident of Menlo Park: other
4 hours ago
Roberto is a registered user.

Why....Why would you post this. Is there that many encounters that end bad?

Posted by where is the harm
a resident of Menlo Park: Park Forest
2 hours ago

Why NOT post it? It's a great post for many.

Posted by David B
a resident of Portola Valley: Central Portola Valley
1 hour ago

@roberto There are plenty of bad stories of police abuse and overreach. They don't happen too much in our area, fortunately, but we live in a nice, civilized bubble.

There's nothing wrong with knowing your rights; if the officer who stops you knows your rights too and respects them, then everything's hunky dory.

Posted by Hmmm
a resident of another community
1 hour ago

David B. - how do you know that there aren't too many cases of abuse and overreach by police n the area? Are you referring to your town?

