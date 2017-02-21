Obituary: Henry Montgomery, turn-around specialist

Henry C. Montgomery, an accounting executive, business turn-around specialist and former resident of Portola Valley, died Dec. 22, surrounded by family and friends in Angeles City, Pampanga, Philippines. He was 80 years old.

Mr. Montgomery was a native of Crawfordsville, Indiana, grew up in Oxford, Ohio, and tried many forms of employment as a youth, including painting houses, scooping ice cream and driving a taxi. It was during his taxi-driving period that he met his first wife, Linda.

He graduated from Miami University of Ohio with a degree in accounting, moved to New York City and took a job as a senior staff auditor with accounting firm Arthur Anderson & Co.

Mr. Montgomery continued his career with positions at ITT, McKinsey & Company and Laird Industries. In 1971, he moved to Portola Valley and took the position of vice president and controller at Fairchild Camera and Instrument Corp.

As a chief financial officer and/or turn-around specialist, he held positions at Memorex Corp., Saga Corp., Pullman Inc., WordStar and Chuck E. Cheese, "shepherding them out of the 'red' and back to profitability," relatives said.

Mr. Montgomery started a business for outsourcing accounting services in 1989, and in 2006 founded Montgomery Pacific Outsourcing LLC. He moved to Honolulu and later to Angeles City, Philippines.

He served on many institutional boards, including those of Swift Energy Co., Catalyst Semiconductor Inc., Miami University Foundation and Honolulu Symphony Orchestra Society.

"Henry was deeply loved by his friends and family for his warmth, humor, and optimism," his daughter Beth Keelan said. "His integrity, energy, and smile will never be forgotten."

Mr. Montgomery is survived by his wife, Blanka Montgomery; sister Virgina Melin; daughters Elizabeth Keelan and Margaret Montgomery; son Monty Montgomery; and four grandchildren.

