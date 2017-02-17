News

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 17, 2017, 4:45 am

Menlo Park man arrested on rape, robbery charges

A 56-year-old Menlo Park man was arrested Thursday, Feb. 16, in connection with a rape and robbery of a woman at a Menlo Park residence in early December, according to Detective Sgt. Ed Soares of the Menlo Park Police Department.

Cedric Mark Williams was booked into San Mateo County jail on five counts : rape by force, forced oral copulation, rape of an unconscious victim, false imprisonment with violence and robbery, Detective Sgt. Soares said.

Menlo Park detectives learned of the incident on Feb. 14 and interviewed the woman regarding the allegations. Through her statements and further investigation, Mr. Williams was identified as the suspect, police said.

Investigators located Mr. Williams on Feb. 16 and interviewed him at the police department. Following the interview, he was arrested.

The department said it would not release further information at this time.

Police ask that anyone who might have information regarding this case to call Detective Sgt. Soares at (650) 330-6360, Detective Steve Knopp at (650) 330-6364, or the anonymous tip hotline at (650) 330-6395.

