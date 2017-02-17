Menlo Park: Drilling begins on emergency water well

Drilling around the clock began Wednesday, Feb. 15, on the Menlo Park Municipal Water District's first emergency well, according to Pam Lowe, senior civil engineer for the city of Menlo Park.

The first well will be located in the Menlo Park Corporation Yard at 333 Burgess Drive.

The first part of the 24/7 drilling phase was expected to last for 48 hours, and some onsite work is expected on Friday, Feb. 17, through Monday, Feb. 20. After that, there is expected to be another four to five days of 24/7 drilling to reach a depth of about 400 feet, said Ms. Lowe.

The city has plans to build three or four wells to create an emergency water supply for customers in case a natural disaster cuts off the current water supply from the Hetch Hetchy Regional System.

After that, well construction work is expected to be limited to business hours Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., said city public works officials.

It is expected to take 60 days to complete the underground work for the well, officials said. Above-ground work is set to occur during the summer, officials said at a community meeting held Jan. 19.

Sound walls are expected to reduce the noise, but people nearby can expect to hear the noise of pickup trucks, a small tractor, the drill rig and hauling trucks, officials said. Added traffic from trucks carrying soil and water may also occur, they said.

Go to the city's web page on the project for more information.

