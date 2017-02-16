Woodside Elementary will keep two principals

Until three years ago, the one-school Woodside Elementary School District was headed by a superintendent who also served as principal of the kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school, which currently has about 400 students.

That year, however, the district announced it would be removing the principal's duties from the superintendent's job, but not cutting her pay.

In fact the district added two principals. Longtime district teacher Steve Frank, who had been serving as an assistant principal, was promoted to principal of the district's sixth, seventh and eighth grades, and Pam Duarte was hired to be principal of the district's transitional kindergarten through fifth grades.

With the recent retirement of Ms. Duarte, and a parcel tax measure on the ballot, the district recently took another look at its administrative staffing.

On Feb. 14, Superintendent Beth Polito announced that the district has decided "we need to have both an elementary and middle school principal." She said she and the school board had decided that "having an administration that directly supports students, teachers and families on a daily basis is critical to maintaining the high quality instructional experience our students benefit from every day."

The matter was discussed at a board meeting, but no formal action was taken, she said.

She added that the two principal positions have resulted in "very positive effects on school climate, student performance via ongoing teacher evaluation and grade level oversight, and staff and parent satisfaction."

To save money, Superintendent Polito said, the district will continue to have Mr. Frank teach one-third time, and will also reduce its chief business official position by 20 percent. Savings totaling about $100,000 also include spending less on materials, contracts and technology hardware, she said.

The district has asked voters to approve an eight-year parcel tax of $290 per year for each parcel, adjusted annually by the Bay Area consumer price index.

The measure is the only item on a special mail-in only April 4 ballot. The tax brings in about $300,000 a year. The current parcel tax of the same amount expires on June 30.

According to the TransparentCalifornia website, in 2015, Mr. Frank's salary and benefits totaled $163,033 and Ms. Duarte's were $167,788. The district should save $20,000 by hiring an interim principal for the rest of the school year, Superintendent Polito said. Ms. Duarte's last day will be Feb. 17.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates on Atherton, Woodside, Portola Valley and Menlo Park. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.