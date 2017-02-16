Saturday: Menlo Park library hosts multi-faith discussion

A free panel discussion with representatives of several major world religions will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Menlo Park council chambers, 701 Laurel St. in the Civic Center.

The panelists will discuss the ways they approach values of diversity, religious pluralism and traditional beliefs. The event will be hosted by Islamic Networks Group, a nonprofit that conducts educational events to counter discrimination against Muslim Americans.

Refreshments will be served courtesy of the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

