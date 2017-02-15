News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 15, 2017, 11:59 am

Woodside council votes to take no action on ethics investigation

Architectural review board has one new member.

by Dave Boyce / Almanac

The Woodside Town Council voted 4-0, with three members absent, on Wednesday to take no action on an extended investigation into ethics violations alleged by former Woodside councilman Dave Burow against Nancy Reyering, a former member of Woodside's Architectural and Site Review Board.

Woodside's ethics code says that when the council receives a report on an alleged ethics code violation, the council "will accept testimony on the matter and determine whether a violation of the Code has occurred" and "may impose sanctions" when it determines that a violation of the code has occurred.

At the meeting, Councilman Daniel Yost asked town attorney Jean Savaree if the council would violate the ethics code by following the recommendation of Mayor Tom Livermore and drop the matter without making a determination about whether Ms. Reyering violated the code.

Ms. Savaree did not address the question directly, but noted that the council no longer had the authority to impose sanctions on Ms. Reyering because she was no longer on the ASRB.

Councilmen Peter Mason and Dave Tanner and Councilwoman Anne Kasten were absent.

ASRB appointments

The council also heard from four applicants for two open seats on the Architectural and Site Review Board and voted to appoint one: former councilman William McSherry.

In a vote on the second seat, applicant John Carvell received three votes and incumbent Maggie Mah one vote. Appointment requires four votes.

At the suggestion of Councilwoman Deborah Gordon, the council delayed the vote on the second seat until Ms. Kasten could participate, perhaps at the Feb. 28 meeting.

Mr. Mason, an architect who does business in town, and Mr. Tanner, a general contractor who does business in town, did not attend the meeting so as not to participate in the process of appointing members to the review board, Ms. Savaree told the Almanac.

In the interim, Ms. Mah, who applied for reappointment, will retain her seat.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Happy Valentines – Let’s Be Friends
By Laura Stec | 2 comments | 1,655 views

Talking about baby
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 332 views

View all local blogs
 