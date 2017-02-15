Woodside council votes to take no action on ethics investigation

The Woodside Town Council voted 4-0, with three members absent, on Wednesday to take no action on an extended investigation into ethics violations alleged by former Woodside councilman Dave Burow against Nancy Reyering, a former member of Woodside's Architectural and Site Review Board.

Woodside's ethics code says that when the council receives a report on an alleged ethics code violation, the council "will accept testimony on the matter and determine whether a violation of the Code has occurred" and "may impose sanctions" when it determines that a violation of the code has occurred.

At the meeting, Councilman Daniel Yost asked town attorney Jean Savaree if the council would violate the ethics code by following the recommendation of Mayor Tom Livermore and drop the matter without making a determination about whether Ms. Reyering violated the code.

Ms. Savaree did not address the question directly, but noted that the council no longer had the authority to impose sanctions on Ms. Reyering because she was no longer on the ASRB.

Councilmen Peter Mason and Dave Tanner and Councilwoman Anne Kasten were absent.

ASRB appointments

The council also heard from four applicants for two open seats on the Architectural and Site Review Board and voted to appoint one: former councilman William McSherry.

In a vote on the second seat, applicant John Carvell received three votes and incumbent Maggie Mah one vote. Appointment requires four votes.

At the suggestion of Councilwoman Deborah Gordon, the council delayed the vote on the second seat until Ms. Kasten could participate, perhaps at the Feb. 28 meeting.

Mr. Mason, an architect who does business in town, and Mr. Tanner, a general contractor who does business in town, did not attend the meeting so as not to participate in the process of appointing members to the review board, Ms. Savaree told the Almanac.

In the interim, Ms. Mah, who applied for reappointment, will retain her seat.

