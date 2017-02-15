News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 15, 2017, 1:31 pm

Armed man robs Woodside branch of Chase Bank

Sheriff's deputies are on the lookout for a man who robbed a Woodside branch of Chase Bank at 2977 Woodside Road while brandishing a handgun, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to he San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

In a still image taken from the bank video surveillance system and provided by the Sheriff's Office, the suspect is shown as white and clean shaven and wearing a white beanie-style hat, sunglasses, a red sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

The man left the bank with the cash in a black plastic garbage bag and headed east on Woodside Road, deputies said.

Deputies said they conducted a "thorough search" of the area, but the suspect is still at large. An investigation is underway.

No one was injured in the incident, deputies said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Jonathan Sebring at (650) 363-4057 or Jsebring@smcgov.org. To remain anonymous, call 1-800-547-2700.

Dave Boyce

