Tonight: Atherton civic center, ballot measure on council agenda

Atherton's City Council is scheduled to get a look at the final design of its new civic center, and how much it is expected to cost, when it meets on Wednesday, Feb. 15, starting at 7 p.m. in the town's council chambers at 94 Ashfield Road.

Also on the agenda will be a vote on whether to put an advisory measure on the June 6 ballot asking Atherton voters if the town should use available general fund money to help pay to build new town offices and police headquarters.

In 2012, Atherton voters approved a measure that said donated funds should be the primary source of financing the new civic center. But Atherton Now, the group formed to raise money for the civic center, has raised far less than its goal of $25 million. The town also has unallocated money in its coffers that could be used to pay most of the remaining cost of the civic center if the 2012 measure is reversed.

It will cost the town a little over $27,000 to hold an all-mail election, according to the staff report. Proposed wording of the advisory measure, developed by council members Rick DeGolia and Bill Widmer, is: "Should the Town of Atherton supplement private donations with available non-dedicated General Funds to meet the funding shortfall, where one exists, for construction of the new Town Center?"

Also on the agenda on Feb. 15 is public hearing and discussion of an ordinance regulating drones in Atherton.