News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 15, 2017, 3:27 pm

Tonight: Atherton civic center, ballot measure on council agenda

Atherton's City Council is scheduled to get a look at the final design of its new civic center, and how much it is expected to cost, when it meets on Wednesday, Feb. 15, starting at 7 p.m. in the town's council chambers at 94 Ashfield Road.

Also on the agenda will be a vote on whether to put an advisory measure on the June 6 ballot asking Atherton voters if the town should use available general fund money to help pay to build new town offices and police headquarters.

In 2012, Atherton voters approved a measure that said donated funds should be the primary source of financing the new civic center. But Atherton Now, the group formed to raise money for the civic center, has raised far less than its goal of $25 million. The town also has unallocated money in its coffers that could be used to pay most of the remaining cost of the civic center if the 2012 measure is reversed.

It will cost the town a little over $27,000 to hold an all-mail election, according to the staff report. Proposed wording of the advisory measure, developed by council members Rick DeGolia and Bill Widmer, is: "Should the Town of Atherton supplement private donations with available non-dedicated General Funds to meet the funding shortfall, where one exists, for construction of the new Town Center?"

Also on the agenda on Feb. 15 is public hearing and discussion of an ordinance regulating drones in Atherton.

Barbara Wood

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Happy Valentines – Let’s Be Friends
By Laura Stec | 2 comments | 1,655 views

Talking about baby
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 332 views

View all local blogs
 