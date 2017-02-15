News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 15, 2017, 3:39 pm

Thursday: Community meeting on school parcel tax, financing

Voters with questions about the Menlo Park City School District's parcel tax ballot measure may get answers at a community meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Erik Burmeister, who will become the district's superintendent on July 1, will be taking questions.


Erik Burmeister (Photo: Menlo Park City School District)
The meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center's Cypress Room at 700 Alma St. in the Menlo Park Civic Center.

Mr. Burmeister also will discuss recent changes in public school financing and the state of the district's schools, its funding challenges and how they are being addressed.

The election on the parcel tax, Measure X, is on March 7.

Barbara Wood

