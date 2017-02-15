Police calls: Menlo Park, Woodside, Portola Valley, Atherton

This information is based on reports from the Menlo Park and Atherton police departments and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Under the law, people charged with offenses are considered innocent unless convicted. Police received the reports on the dates shown.

MENLO PARK

Commercial burglary: Thieves pried open the back door to Mike's Cameras on Santa Cruz Avenue and stole six cameras and several lenses. Estimated loss: $29,300. Feb. 9.

Thefts:

â€¢ Someone stole a bicycle locked to a bike rack at an apartment complex on Sharon Road. Estimated loss: $540. Feb. 7.

â€¢ A woman shopping at Trader Joe's supermarket on Menlo Avenue told police that someone stole her wallet out of her purse, including $100 in cash, ID and credit cards. Estimated loss: $260. Feb. 9.

â€¢ Following a tip from an employee at BevMo at 700 El Camino Real, police located, arrested and booked a San Jose man on theft charges. The employee said a man had come into the store and allegedly left the store with two cans of beer, unpaid for, "stuffed" in his sleeves. Feb. 8.

--

WOODSIDE

Residential burglary: A resident of West Glen Way informed deputies of a smashed rear window at home and suspects that fled without taking anything. Jan. 11.

Auto burglary: Someone smashed a window of a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Runnymede Road and stole a laptop computer and school books. Estimated loss: $1,060. Jan. 26.

--

PORTOLA VALLEY

Theft: A resident of Old Spanish Trail told deputies that a package containing five laptop computers was never received. Estimated loss: $8,275. Jan. 2.

Vandalism: Someone vandalized a sign and a camera in the vicinity of Veronica Place and Nathhorst Avenue. Jan. 20.

--

ATHERTON

Thefts:

â€¢ Someone stole a laptop computer from an unlocked vehicle parked at Sacred Heart Preparatory School on Valparaiso Avenue. Estimated loss: $1,500. Jan. 9.

â€¢ A white bicycle was stolen from Menlo-Atherton High School at 555 Middlefield Road after the thief cut the bike lock. Estimated loss: $970. Jan. 27.

â€¢ Two students at Menlo-Atherton High reported thefts from the men's locker room: a smart phone and a wallet from an unlocked bag, and a smart phone and ear-bud headphones. Estimated losses: $300 and $825. Jan. 30.

â€¢ Someone stole a smart phone, phone case, wallet, gift card and a Menlo-Atherton High School ID card from an unlocked locker at the school. Estimated loss: $780. Jan. 12.

â€¢ Someone stole a smart phone and a black jacket with a hood from a student at Menlo-Atherton High. Estimated loss: $560. Jan. 20.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.