Menlo Park: Body builder on probation for drug-trafficking

A body builder who was arrested for selling $250,000 worth of steroids and prescription medications through his Menlo Park bodybuilding business received leniency from a federal court judge and is now serving three years of probation, according to court records.

Perry Mosdromos, 49, of Palo Alto, who was arrested on June 7, 2012, by federal agents, pleaded guilty to one charge of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. He was sentenced in November by U.S. District Court Judge Charles Breyer of the Northern District of California.

Department of Homeland Security Investigations intercepted a package containing steroids at a United Parcel Service store on April 23, 2012.

The drugs were from China and were addressed to his postal box at a UPS store at 325 Sharon Park Drive in Menlo Park. A second shipment containing thousands of Xanax pills from the United Kingdom was intercepted on May 18, 2012, according to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for Northern California.

Mr. Mosdromos' Loma Verde Avenue residence and his business, One 2 One Fitness in Menlo Park, were searched by the Menlo Park Police Department and Homeland Security, assisted by the FBI.

Law enforcement found gallons of steroids, a conversion lab to turn pills into liquid, thousands of prescription pills MDMA (Ecstasy) and other controlled substances, along with shipping labels addressed to locations across the United States and to many overseas countries.

Mr. Mosdromos possessed the steroids testosterone cypionate, stanozolol and nandrolone along with benzodiazepines that included the medicines in Xanax, Ativan, Valium, and Ambien. He has possessed and distributed significant quantities of these drugs in the past, but his previous criminal history of three misdemeanors and one felony were considered too old to apply as "points" that would add to his sentencing, according to the sentencing memorandum.

Under the original charges, Mr. Mosdromos faced maximum penalties of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. But under a plea deal and based on his own willingness to admit the crimes, the court considered that he had accepted responsibility for his conduct and had cooperated with every aspect of pretrial rehabilitation.

The government decided that with supervision, he will likely continue his pattern of staying away from drug trafficking, according to the memorandum. If he violates his probation, Mr. Mosdromos could receive up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors noted.

Federal prosecutors noted that Mr. Mosdromos likely drifted into distribution of steroids because of his occupation as a personal trainer. Many of the drugs are popular in the bodybuilding and fitness communities.

"Thus, the defendant is less a committed drug dealer who would sell any drug but rather was faced with a crime of opportunity through a market for steroids through his work and then became more serious and diversified," the prosecutors noted.

The drugs he sold are also considered less serious than other substances, such as methamphetamine and heroin, the memorandum noted.

But while the drugs are not on the "hard" spectrum, they present increasingly serious societal challenges, the prosecutors wrote. Abuse of benzodiazepines such as Xanax have led to a significant number of emergency room visits, particularly when combined with other substances.

