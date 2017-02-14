News

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 14, 2017, 10:36 am

New scholarships for community college students

New and continuing students in any of San Mateo County's three community colleges â€“ San Mateo, Skyline and Canada -- now have an opportunity for a $6,000 annual scholarship for up to two years.

Qualifying students must demonstrate academic promise, be in extreme financial need, and be planning to transfer to a four-year college or university, according to the San Mateo County Community Colleges Foundation.

Businessman and philanthropist Ted Kruttschnitt, through the Kruttschnitt Aspire Scholarship Program at the foundation, will fund scholarships for 60 students per year at an annual cost of $372,000 â€“ $360,000 plus $12,000 to fund the program.

The program's service coordinator, Kelsey Harrison, called it "the highest dollar-amount scholarship for the highest number of students in California community college history."

Just 2 percent of college philanthropy is directed at community college students, who as a result struggle with finances "significantly more" than undergraduates at four-year schools, Ms. Harrison said.

Dave Boyce

