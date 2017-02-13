News

Wednesday: School board to vote on 30 layoff notices

A list of 30 layoff notices that could be issued if the parcel tax measure proposed by the Menlo Park City School District does not pass March 7 will be up for approval by the district's governing board when it meets Wednesday night, Feb. 15.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Hillview School Performing Arts Center at 1100 Elder Ave. in Menlo Park.

The district does not have to lay off the teachers and other employees who receive notices, but must follow a strict process for any teachers who could lose their jobs and that includes advance notice.

Also on the agenda is an update on how recent changes to the state's pension systems for teachers and other district employees may affect the school district's budget.

A report to be presented at the meeting shows that the district's contributions to the teacher pension system should remain as forecast, because the rate can be changed only by state law, and is set through 2020. The report says 80 percent of the district's employees are teachers.

For the 20 percent of employees who are not teachers and who are part of the state's public employee pension system, the the district's contribution will be about $400,000 a year higher than had been expected by the 2020-21 school year, the report says.

Go to district.mpcsd.org, the district's website, for more information.

