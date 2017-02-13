Menlo Park council sets priorities for 2017

If the Menlo Park City Council's updated work plan is anything to go by, 2017 will be the year of transportation.

Projects to increase traffic flow through the vehicular arteries of Menlo Park and make it safer for non-drivers, especially kids, to get around town rank high on the city's 2017 to-do list, as discussed at two council meetings held Jan. 27 and Feb. 7.

One of the year's most significant undertakings will be to develop a transportation master plan. The city is currently seeking proposals for consultants to work on the project.

The plan is intended to identify projects that will deal with Menlo Park's transportation problems and set priorities for which to pursue first. In the process, the city will update its current transportation impact fee program, which levies fees on developers based on calculations of the added transportation infrastructure costs per square foot or unit of new development.

Another priority, which has been touted as the first big "win" of a new grassroots parent advocacy group called "Parents for Safe Routes," will be for the city to work with the parent group and school districts to do more to improve safety for kids getting to school, ideally on bikes and by foot.

While the group was started by Menlo Park resident Jennifer Wolosin, whose children go to Laurel Upper and Lower schools, the email list now numbers more than 150 members from across Menlo Park, she said.

Members of the advisory committee include Menlo Park Mayor Kirsten Keith, Bicycle Commission Chair Cindy Welton, Michael Meyer of the city's transportation commission, Andrew Barnes of the city's Planning Commission, Ahmad Sheikholeslami (chief business officer of the Menlo Park City School District), and Stacey Jones, trustee of the school district.

Menlo Park Transportation Commission chair Phil Mazzara, who asked the City Council to make safe routes to school a priority this year, said he thinks the city's safe routes program should be broader than building safer infrastructure, like sidewalks and bike lanes, and should contain an educational component.

He pointed to the "bike rodeo" held at Hillview Middle School in September as an example of what that type of program might look like. Both the transportation and bicycle commissions have asked that the project be put on their two-year work plans, he said.

With both the transportation master plan and the safe routes to school program set as high priorities for both the bicycle commission and the transportation commission, the council agreed that city staff should look into merging the city's transportation and bicycle commissions into one "complete streets" commission, for at least a one-year pilot program.

Doing so could save staff time, since the same presentations won't have to be made separately to the commissions, and it could promote discussions between users of different transportation modes.

Mr. Mazzara said that he had some concerns that reducing the number of volunteer commissioners from 14 across the current two commissions could reduce the availability of volunteers to work on sub-commission projects, but that he supports merging the two commissions for a one-year trial, given that it will create the staff capacity to prioritize a safe routes to school program.

Non-transportation projects

Other projects include reviewing Stanford University's update of its general use permit, updating the city's requirements and guidelines for single family homes, drilling a well to create an emergency water supply, updating the citywide heritage tree ordinance, and working on plans to study how the library could be expanded and how Bedwell Bayfront Park could be improved.

A last-minute addition to the city's work plan â€“ one Little Leaguers and past fans of Fosters Freeze might appreciate â€“ is to build a new snack shack at Burgess Park. Community Services Director Cherise Brandell said the Parks and Recreation Department has the capacity to work on that project this year.

