Menlo Park fire district rescue team mobilizing for potential disaster around Oroville

A swift water rescue team out of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District was mobilizing Sunday evening to assist with an emergency that may develop near Oroville, the district's chief said.

Thousands of people in the Butte County area were being evacuated Sunday evening because the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway may give way and flood low-lying areas as far south as Marysville in Yuba County.

The Governor's Office of Emergency Services has activated all state-sponsored California Swift Water Rescue Teams.

The 14-person team from Menlo Park fire district is one of the state's first, fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said.

The team is going to a staging area in Chico.