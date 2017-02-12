News

Uploaded: Sun, Feb 12, 2017, 10:14 pm

Menlo Park fire district rescue team mobilizing for potential disaster around Oroville

A swift water rescue team out of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District was mobilizing Sunday evening to assist with an emergency that may develop near Oroville, the district's chief said.

Thousands of people in the Butte County area were being evacuated Sunday evening because the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway may give way and flood low-lying areas as far south as Marysville in Yuba County.

The Governor's Office of Emergency Services has activated all state-sponsored California Swift Water Rescue Teams.

The 14-person team from Menlo Park fire district is one of the state's first, fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said.

The team is going to a staging area in Chico.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Who Likes to Zin?
By Laura Stec | 2 comments | 15,206 views

Saratoga chef to open Los Altos restaurant
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 7,072 views

Preparing for baby #3
By Cheryl Bac | 5 comments | 1,562 views

Valentine’s Day Expectations
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,161 views

View all local blogs
 