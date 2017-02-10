News

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 10, 2017, 4:43 pm

Woodside: Old La Honda Road blocked

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office issued an alert at 4:28 p.m. Friday (Feb. 10) advising drivers that a landslide was blocking Old La Honda Road about mid-way between Portola Road and Skyline Boulevard.

The road is open to residents who live east of the blockage in the vicinity of 560 Old La Honda Road, but through traffic is being diverted to Kings Mountain Road.

La Honda Road (state Highway 84) is not available as an alternative in that it is also closed to through traffic due to a rock and mud slide in the vicinity of Grandview Drive.

That slide is due to be cleared sometime on Saturday, authorities have told the Almanac.

