News

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 10, 2017, 9:40 am

Local group asks Congress to consider their health care needs

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

Parkinson's Women Support, a local group formed to give encouragement, comraderie and compassion to others with Parkinson's disease, has begun a campaign to let Congress know how the end of the Affordable Care Act could affect those with Parkinson's.

"Our access to movement disorder specialists, specific therapies and medicines is vital to our quality of life," Darcy Blake, a member of Parkinson's Women Support, said.

Members of the support group sent 100 postcards to senators and representatives.

"We want to share our concerns with a greater audience, so we are turning our postcard campaign into a petition," Ms. Blake said. "We are concerned that if provisions for pre-existing conditions are dropped, we won't be able to get health care coverage.

Ms. Blake, a Redwood City resident with Parkinson's who is the communications director for Menlo College in Atherton, said she will be traveling to Washington, D.C., to participate in the Parkinson's Policy Forum sponsored by the Michael J. Fox Foundation in late February.

"I will be meeting with lawmakers and members of the Congressional Caucus on Parkinson's disease, and I hope to share our concerns with as many lawmakers as I can meet," she said.

The group's petition, which has more than 100 signatures so far, says, in part: "Those of us in these photos, and a million more Americans have Parkinsonâ€™s disease. Sixty thousand new cases are reported each year. If Congress changes health care legislation, please consider our special needs."

The petitioners ask that out-of-pocket costs be kept affordable, that choices in healthcare plans remain, and that a 24-month disability waiting period for Medicare coverage be eliminated. They also ask that services for people with cognitive and mental health issues, which can be associated with Parkinson's, be preserved.

Parkinsonswomen.com, the group's website, has the postcard and petition posted.

Supporters can sign the petition by sending their name, address and e-mail address to: parkinsonswomen@gmail.com .

