Woodside: Rock slide blocks La Honda Road traffic

Crews expect to restore one-way traffic on La Honda Road just east of Grandview Drive by Saturday, Feb. 11, according to foreman Joel Duckworth of Granite Construction. For now, La Honda Road is open to local traffic only.

Rocks and mud slid down to the roadway at about 6 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 7), Mr. Duckworth said, blocking the one-way traffic scheme that had been in effect since Jan. 10 and 11, when storms caused a section of roadway to subside by about 9 inches.

Crews have been working since then to stabilize the area in preparation for a retaining wall to buttress the slope below the subsidence.

The recent storm caused another 12 inches or so of subsidence, Mr. Duckworth said. The damaged roadway is newly scarred with deep cracks.

Crews have been waiting for word from the California Department of Transportation on when to start work on the wall, he said.

Damage from the recent storm has added a second retaining wall to the picture, this one to protect the roadway from debris from above. The steep slope from which the mud and rock came is underlain by sandstone, which is porous to water and probably contributed to the slope's and the roadbed's instability, Mr. Duckworth said.

On Thursday (Feb. 9), a crew of arborists worked in the rain above the slide, trimming overhanging branches to remove possible threats to traffic and electrical wires. The trimming went as planned and the trimmed branches came down without incident, Mr. Duckworth said. There have been no injuries at the site, he said.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.