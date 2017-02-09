News

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 9, 2017, 12:29 pm

Menlo Park: Woman who threatened officer gets three-year sentence

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

A 51-year-old woman, who in December pleaded no contest to resisting arrest and possessing cocaine, was sentenced Feb. 9 to three years in state prison, with credit for time served.

Jackie Ann Broussard was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped Sept. 1, 2015, by Menlo Park police for a "near collision," prosecutors said. She was arrested on warrants and allegedly kicked and screamed at officers, and threatened the life of an officer.

At the jail, half an ounce of crack cocaine was found in a body cavity, prosecutors said.

The case has gone on for some time because of mental health questions. In March 2016, the defense attorney expressed doubt about Ms. Broussard's competency to stand trial, and in May, two doctors concluded she was not competent to stand trial.

In August 2016, she was taken to Napa State Hospital, where she consented to "involuntary medication as required," prosecutors said. In September, doctors at the state hospital said her competency was restored and she could return to the court.

As part of the sentence, the judge ordered her to pay fines and fees, be registered as a drug offender, and receive genetic marker testing, according to prosecutors.

--

