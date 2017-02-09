Swift disposition: Man arrested and sentenced within eight days

In a quick disposition of a criminal case, a man who was arrested by Menlo Park police on Jan. 31 was sentenced eight days later, on Feb. 8, to one year in county jail and three years of probation after pleading no contest to evading police and vehicle theft.

At a Superior Court review conference before Criminal Presiding Judge Donald Ayoob on Feb. 8, Jonathan Vega, 25, of East Palo Alto entered the plea and agreed to the sentence ordered by the court on condition that he would not have to serve time in state prison. The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office had sought a two-year state prison sentence.

Mr. Vega was arrested Jan. 31 following a police chase by Menlo Park officers who were investigating a rash of bicycle thefts in the Menlo Park area.

Police were watching the East Palo Alto home of a woman suspected of being involved in the bicycle thefts, when Mr. Vega, driving a stolen truck, approached the home.

When police tried to detain Mr. Vega, he drove away through residential streets, running stop signs and crossing into oncoming traffic before pulling over and taking off on foot, police said.

Prosecutors said he jumped over fences and broke windows before being apprehended.

Mr. Vega is in custody on $50,000 bail. He was ordered by the court to abstain from alcohol and drugs, not possess weapons or ammunition, and be subject to chemical testing, genetic marker testing, counseling, and search and seizure. He will also be expected to pay restitution in an amount to be determined when the case returns to court March 21.

