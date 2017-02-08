Woodside: Five apply for two seats on architectural review board

It's February, a time the Woodside Town Council sets aside to consider applicants and make appointments to the various panels of volunteers who help govern the town.

The council meets Tuesday, Feb. 14, and is likely to conduct interviews, in public, to fill two four-year terms on the Architectural and Site Review Board. The applicants are: incumbent Maggie Mah along with residents John Carvell, John M. Hess, William McSherry and Caitlin Rozzi.

The five-member board reviews construction projects, most of them residential, for their impact on the town's rural character and natural beauty, and refers the projects to the planning director or Planning Commission with suggested modifications, imposed conditions and/or recommendations to approve or disapprove.

The Almanac reviewed the applicants' comments in applications for the position.

Ms. Mah is seeking reappointment after five years on the board. She has a bachelor's degree in German literature and art history from the University of California at Berkeley. Of her various volunteer activities, including upholding the town's equestrian heritage and updating the general plan, her experience on the board "is by far the richest and most challenging," she said.

Applying the residential design guidelines to a project review requires comfort with ambiguity, she said, as well as abilities to balance art and science, quickly grasp concepts, and envision the end result without the benefit of a lot of detail.

Mr. Carvell has a bachelor's degree in management science from UC San Diego and a master's degree in business from UC Berkeley. His focus in joining the review board would be helping property owners realize their goals in "a timely and cost effective manner" within the parameters of the general plan and design guidelines, he said.

"I believe I can do so while putting personal preferences and opinions aside and providing objective feedback to applicants to guide them through the planning process," he said.

Mr. Hess has a bachelor of science degree from the University of Iowa, a master's degree in business from the University of Oregon and a doctorate from Stanford University. He said that he developed properties that were "a major factor" in establishing neighborhood character in a medium-sized city and a rapidly growing small town, both in Colorado.

"I appreciate the work that has gone into creating a unique town (Woodside) and have a great interest in helping the town maintain and improve its architectural character," Mr. Hess said.

Mr. McSherry, a Woodside councilman in the 1990s, has a bachelor of science degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and a master's degree in business from UC Berkeley. He said he's built houses under regulations "as stringent as those of Woodside's" and has been an applicant before Woodside's review board.

"I feel it is important to contribute based on ability and availability," he said, noting that he has a background in engineering and is familiar with engineering and architectural drawings.

Ms. Rozzi has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Union College with 10 years experience designing commercial buildings, including "super skyscrapers" and small retail. She recently became a resident and is "excited to marry my engineering experience with town involvement," she said., adding: "I am incredibly organized, smart and no-nonsense."

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.