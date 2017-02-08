News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 8, 2017, 3:43 pm

Separating roads from rails: Menlo Park examines options

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Menlo Park council members said Tuesday night they need more information before they can pick preferred options for separating roadways from railroad tracks, a costly and complex undertaking intended to increase traffic flow and safety at rail crossings.

At a study session Feb. 7, representatives of the consultant group AECOM and city staff presented the council with three options – A, B, and C – and asked the council to help them narrow their research to two: A, and either B or C.

Council members didn't reach a consensus and called for more information.

The city is exploring road-rail separations at three of Menlo Park's rail crossings – at Ravenswood, Oak Grove and Glenwood avenues. The three options are:

● Option A: Tunnel Ravenswood Avenue under the Caltrain tracks.

● Option B: Combine elevating the tracks with lowering the roads at the Ravenswood and Oak Grove avenues crossings. The tracks could be raised as much as 17 feet above ground. The road could be lowered as much as 15 feet at Oak Grove Avenue.

● Option C: The same as Option B, but adds the Glenwood Avenue crossing. According to the staff report, the tracks at Glenwood Avenue would be elevated up to 10 feet and the road lowered a maximum of 11 feet.

Encinal Avenue's rail crossing in Menlo Park is not included among the options.

All of the options would separate bikes and pedestrians, as well as motorists, from the tracks.

Each option has its pros and cons, presenter Etty Mercurio of AECOM said, and carries implications for other grade separations along the Caltrain line. For instance, if the city were to pick Option A, it could be harder and more expensive to build grade separations at the other rail crossings later on, since the chance to raise the tracks may have passed.

Council members expressed surprise that more residents, particularly homeowners near the Caltrain line, weren't at the meeting to express their concerns. They said the consultants should send out mailers on the three options in advance of the next meeting to make sure the word gets out.

One of the sticking points in the discussion is the requirement that the study "not preclude" the possibility of building a third rail line through Menlo Park.

The space for a third line could be later used for high-speed rail, but it could also be used by Caltrain to enable trains to pass each other, said Angela Obeso, city transportation engineer.

The city's policy stance is to oppose a third rail line being installed in Menlo Park, but since the funding for the study of road-rail separations came from Measure A funds from the San Mateo County Transit Authority, the city has to comply with that requirement.

Other options?

Members of the public asked why the city couldn't just fully elevate Caltrain or tunnel it completely underground.

Former councilwoman Mickie Winkler sent the council a rendering of what a fully elevated Caltrain line could look like, along with a recommendation of a company that makes such a system prefabricated. Elevating the tracks fully can't be done in Menlo Park without extending the elevation into neighboring cities, consultants said, since the maximum amount of elevation change Caltrain allows is a 1 percent grade.

In that scenario, even if the goal were to elevate the Caltrain line as much as possible, the city would still have to lower the elevation of the road to create a tall enough gap for cars and trucks to pass through, said Ms. Mercurio.

Tunneling the Caltrain tracks beneath the road has been ruled out because it would likely triple the cost of an already very expensive project, she said. That, too, would need cooperation with other cities on the Caltrain Corridor, many of which have already built grade separations with elevated train tracks.

The consultants haven't yet calculated exactly what the project might cost in Menlo Park. Ms. Mercurio said that a recent study for a similar project in Burlingame found that separating a single road crossing from the tracks would likely cost $250 million, including the costs to reroute Caltrain for the duration of the project. To run Caltrain underground through Burlingame, the estimated price tag was $900 million.

Electrification at risk?

Another question is how the project would be affected if Caltrain does not get the federal funding it is seeking for its electrification project. According to Liz Scanlon, Caltrain planning manager, the project could be adjusted if funding doesn't come through, but said, "We're quite hopeful we'll receive funding from the feds."

A Feb. 8 statement from Caltrain's Executive Director Jim Hartnett says that the electrification project needs a $647 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration's Core Capacity program, which would be matched with $1.3 billion of local, regional and state dollars.

Earlier this week, according to the Los Angeles Times, California's congressional Republicans signed a letter asking that the pending federal grant for Caltrain electrification be blocked until an audit of the project's finances is completed. The letter, Democrats countered, misstated that the grant was requested by the High Speed Rail Authority, when it was requested by the Caltrain Joint Powers Board as a separate project from high-speed rail.

According to Adina Levin, who blogs about Caltrain and is a Menlo Park transportation commissioner, "The grant application was made by Caltrain, for a project that has been in the works for many decades. The tracks from San Francisco to San Jose are owned by the Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Authority (Caltrain), which has an agreement to share the tracks with High Speed Rail when that service goes forward."

__

Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by MP Resident
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
3 hours ago

Between B and C, the obvious answer is C - if you're going to go through the trouble of elevating tracks, you should remove as many grade crossings as possible.

Overall, C seems a lot more sensible than A - depressing Ravenswood only covers a single crossing, and creates a barrier to getting across ECR.

Mind you, my expectation is that by the time this is actually implemented, we'll all be long gone...

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by fully-elevated
a resident of Menlo Park: other
3 hours ago

"rendering of what a fully-elevated Caltrain might look like... Consultants said fully elevating the Caltrain tracks can't be done without cooperation from neighboring cities."

Not true regarding Palo Alto, the consultants are overlooking the tracks are already elevated more that ten feet at Willow, but a fully-elevated Caltrain would impact Atherton's crossings. Atherton's current plan is to leave all crossings at grade while enforcing a quiet zone. One possible outcome of this strategy is a truck/train collision leading to derailment.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Peter Carpenter
a resident of Atherton: Lindenwood
3 hours ago
Peter Carpenter is a registered user.

Posted by Peter Carpenter
a resident of Atherton: Lindenwood
on Mar 20, 2015 at 10:48 am
Peter Carpenter is a registered user.
The way to put it underground is to bore a tunnel or two. Trench and cover is not the solution because it does not provide a right of way during construction.

Deep tunnel boring is being done all over the world. Not cheap but clearly the best long term solution.


Posted by Peter Carpenter
a resident of Atherton: Lindenwood
on Feb 25, 2015 at 2:36 pm
Peter Carpenter is a registered user.
If this is done one crossing at a time it will be very expensive, take a long time and result in a dis-integrated design.

Please at least think about a more comprehensive and integrated approach.

Why not see this as an opportunity rather than a problem?

One thought is the put the trains underground, use the surface rights above it for housing in the stretches between stations and use the surface above the stations for transit connections and parking. The surface area of the current right of way is very valuable land - particularly in Atherton - and could generate a lot of the needed capital.

Why not take this as an opportunity to design a multi-dimensional, multi-purpose system that uses the existing right-of-way that includes CalTrain, HSR, utility conduits for telephone and internet cables, surface housing with high density housing around each station. And add pedestrian path and a separate bicycle path on the surface along the entire right of way. And include 3 or 4 12" conduits for the technology of the future.

We should think of this right of way as an integrated multi-modal communications spine for the peninsula.

A piecemeal approach will be very expensive.

Do it once and do it right.

Let's take the big view and come up with a win-win solution.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Trains
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
2 hours ago

Peter
This approach is very well thought out
Can you put a net price tag on it in real future dollars and how to pay for it

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by peninsula resident
a resident of Menlo-Atherton High School
2 hours ago

Thank you for the article.

What's missing from the article is that there is already a potential source of revenue for a grade separation project in Menlo Park. The SMCTA has been providing funding to help grade separate crossings on a first-come-first-serve basis for crossings that it deems critical and hazardous. Ravenswood fits that criteria, even the SMCTA agrees.

The issues are:

1: this funding is running dry, because other communities (in particular San Mateo) are better organized and more swift in requesting funding;

2: Menlo Park wants to do more than 1 intersection. SMCTA doesn't view the other intersections (Oak Grove, for example) as a priority since they're relatively low-volume traffic, and is very unlikely to fund a grade separation at non-Ravenswood intersections as a result.

I should also mention that IIRC the SMCTA has a strong preference for an underpass at Ravenswood.


So Menlo Park's *real* options are:

A: Grade separate Ravenswood, and get significant funding from SMCTA;
B: Grade separate Ravenswood and Oak Grove, get significant funding from SMCTA for Ravenswood and none for Oak Grove (which means Menlo Park must self-fund the Oak Grove separation in its entirety, which means Menlo Park residents pay for it in its entirety);
C: Dawdle and get ZIPPO funding from the SMCTA;


Sadly, I fear Menlo Park's choice will be "C"

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Correcting Some Misstatements in the Weekly Editorial and op ed Today
By Steve Levy | 13 comments | 3,168 views

Who Likes to Zin?
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 891 views

Preparing for baby #3
By Cheryl Bac | 3 comments | 421 views

View all local blogs
 