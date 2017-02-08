Police calls: Menlo Park man reports theft of $440,000 from bank account

This information is based on reports from the Menlo Park and Atherton police departments. Under the law, people charged with offenses are considered innocent unless convicted. Police received the reports on the dates shown.

MENLO PARK

Thefts:

â€¢ A resident of Spruce Avenue told police that someone stole $440,000 from his bank account. The matter came to the account holder's attention when his bank called to authorize a check for $50,000. Feb. 1.

â€¢ A bike was stolen from the carport of an apartment complex on Sharon Park Drive. Estimated loss: $2,500. Jan. 31.

â€¢ Employees at Safeway supermarket on Sharon Park Drive told police they'd seen two people stashing store merchandise in a black duffel bag. While on the way out of the store, they'd allegedly stolen a woman's purse from a shopping cart. The purse's owner screamed and yelled at the two, who were then confronted at the door by store employees. The alleged thieves rushed past the employees, dropping the duffel but keeping the purse and fleeing in a red sedan. In the purse, along with the ID, credit cards and keys, was $100 in cash. Estimated loss: $2,300. Feb. 1.

â€¢ Using Craigslist to locate an apartment, a man, who had not visited the apartment in question, deposited $1,860 into a bank account thinking that the account belonged to the apartment landlord. On "move-in day," the man found the apartment "still rented," at which point he realized he'd been defrauded. The case is under investigation. Feb. 4.

â€¢ Police arrested, and released with a citation, a transient man in the 800 block of Menlo Avenue after an "investigatory encounter" that showed the man to be in possession of "fresh groceries" from Trader Joe's supermarket, allegedly stolen by the transient man, police said. Jan. 29.

â€¢ A woman who called in an order for food at Togo's Sandwiches on Hamilton Avenue picked up her order, but left without paying for it. Estimated loss: $38.70. Jan. 31.

â€¢ Someone stole a package of cosmetics from the front porch of a home on Windermere Avenue. Estimated loss: $10. Jan. 27.

Residential burglaries:

â€¢ A burglar employed an unlocked rear window to enter a home on Menlo Oaks Drive and steal jewelry, purses and sunglasses along with a case. Estimated loss: $11,908. Jan. 29.

â€¢ Someone cut the locks on on several storage lockers at an apartment complex on Oak Grove Avenue and stole two bicycles. Estimated loss: $850. Jan. 29.

â€¢ Someone stole a bicycle and helmet from an unlocked storage unit at an apartment complex on Noel Drive. Estimated loss: $430. Feb. 4.

Commercial burglary: A thief broke into Oil Changers on Willow Road through a bay door when the business was closed and stole about $600. Jan. 30.

Prohibited Weapons: Police arrested and booked into county jail a Sacramento man for allegedly possessing an expandable baton. Police noticed the baton wedged in between the two front seats of a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation Willow Road and Ivy Drive after the driver had allegedly gone straight ahead from a turn-only lane. The driver admitted that the baton belonged to him, police said. Feb. 2.

Fraud:

â€¢ A couple paid a $2,000 deposit on an apartment they'd found on Craigslist, but discovered they'd be defrauded when they tried to move in. Jan. 30.

â€¢ The managing partner of a business in the 800 block of Willow Road turned in two counterfeit bills to police. The store had received counterfeit bills that add up to $185 in the past six months, he told police, all of them passed in checkout lines and not detected until it came time to deposit them. Jan. 27.

â€¢ A resident of Sunset Court told police that he'd mailed a personal check to someone selling a camera on Craigslist. The check was cashed, but the resident has not received the camera. Feb. 2.

â€¢ A resident of Waverley Avenue told police that someone had hacked her email account and attempted, unsuccessfully, to transfer $11,100 from her bank account. No loss. Jan. 31.

Stolen vehicle: A white 2000 Toyota Avalon from an apartment complex parking lot in the 1300 block of Willow Road. Jan.31.

--

ATHERTON

Thefts:

â€¢ Someone stole a laptop computer from an unlocked vehicle parked at Sacred Heart Preparatory School on Valparaiso Avenue. Estimated loss: $1,500. Jan. 9.

â€¢ A white Navara Carema bike was stolen from Menlo-Atherton High School at 555 Middlefield Road after the thief cut the bike lock. Estimated loss: $970. Jan. 27.

â€¢ Someone stole a smart phone, phone case, wallet, gift card and a Menlo-Atherton High School ID card from an unlocked locker at the school. Estimated loss: $780. Jan. 12.

â€¢ Someone stole a smart phone and a black jacket with a hood from a student at Menlo-Atherton High School. Estimated loss: $560. Jan. 20.

--

