Menlo Park: Stranded motorists helped out of high water

With a couple of pushes and a carry, Menlo Park Fire Protection District firefighters helped two stranded motorists out of their cars, which stalled in high water Tuesday (Feb. 7) near the intersection of Bayfront Expressway, Marsh Road and Haven Avenue in Menlo Park.

Three vehicles were traveling south on Haven Avenue around 9:15 a.m. when they got stuck in 2 to 3 feet of water, Chief Harold Schapelhouman said.

One vehicle, a food truck, was able to drive through the water to safety. The other two were passenger vehicles, each with one person inside.

Firefighters had the driver of one vehicle put the car in neutral while they pushed it out of the water.

The driver of the other vehicle was anxious, so firefighters carried her from her vehicle to safety, Chief Schapelhouman said. Then firefighters pushed her vehicle to higher ground.