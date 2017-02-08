Menlo Park: Carlton top fundraiser in 2016 council election

Councilwoman Catherine Carlton raised the most funds in the three-person race for two council seats in the Nov. 8 election, according to campaign finance reports, including recently released documents for the period Oct. 23 through Dec. 31.

Ms. Carlton and Councilman Ray Mueller won election to their second terms. Challenger Cecilia Taylor, a resident of Belle Haven, came in a close third.

Ms. Carlton reported raising a total of $27,074 in cash, nonmonetary contributions and loans, and spent $23,929.

Mr. Mueller said he received a total of $17,247 and spent $16,392.

Ms. Taylor raised $10,362 in cash and nonmonetary contributions, and spent $10,244, according to her reports.

Ms. Carlton was the only candidate to report receiving contributions after the election. They totaled $924, including $500 from the California Apartment Association, $250 from Linda Sue Hibbs of Menlo Park and $100 from Planning Commissioner Andrew Barnes.

During the 15 days prior to the election, both Ms. Carlton and Mr. Mueller each received $500 from John Tarlton, a developer of a life sciences office park in Menlo Park. Both also received $500 from the California Apartment Association, a trade association for rental property owners and managers, but the contribution to Mr. Mueller came before the election, and the contribution to Ms. Carlton came after the election.

During the 15-day period before the election, Ms. Carlton received $1,948 in cash contributions, including $250 from Patrick Corman, president of Corman Communications and often spokesperson for Menlo Park developer David D. Bohannon II. Ms. Carlton reported returning a $2,500 contribution from Mr. Bohannon earlier in her campaign after he was the subject of allegations of domestic assault. No charges were filed. She also received $250 from Atherton Councilwoman Elizabeth Lewis, according to the report.

Mr. Mueller, during the 15 days prior to the election, received a total $2,750 in monetary contributions, including $500 from a political action committee for the labor union Service Employees Union International and $250 from the Stanford Park Hotel. He also reported contributions from local elected officials: $750 from San Mateo County Supervisor Warren Slocum, $250 from Santa Clara Supervisor Joe Simitian, $150 from Charles Bernstein (a member of the Board of Directors of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District), and $100 from San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley.

Ms. Taylor, during those 15 days, raised a total of $1,118 in monetary contributions and $4,484 in nonmonetary contributions. These include donations from three former Menlo Park councilmen: $200 from Heyward Robinson, and $100 each from Jack Morris and Steve Schmidt. Her contributors included some who have been outspoken in favor of slowing the rate of development in Menlo Park and were proponents of Measure M in 2014, a voter initiative to limit downtown office growth, which was defeated by voters.