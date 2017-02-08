News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 8, 2017, 8:12 pm

Heavy rain, high winds forecast for Thursday

Moderate to heavy rain and high winds are forecast for Thursday in the San Francisco and Monterey Bay areas, National Weather Service officials said today.

Flooding, downed trees and isolated power outages are possible with the storm system.

In the North Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains and East Bay hills, gusts of up to 60 mph are possible starting late tonight through Thursday, according to weather service officials.

Lighter rain and cooler temperatures are forecast for Friday and the sun should be out this weekend, weather service officials said. Monday and Tuesday are also forecast to be dry.

The storm will bring slightly cooler temperatures on Friday. Santa Rosa will reach a high of 56, while the high in San Francisco will be 57.

In San Jose, the high for Friday will be 61 and Oakland see a high of 59 degrees, meteorologist Will Pi said.

Throughout the region, light to moderately heavy rain will fall through tonight and the winds will strengthen.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Correcting Some Misstatements in the Weekly Editorial and op ed Today
By Steve Levy | 13 comments | 3,168 views

Who Likes to Zin?
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 891 views

Preparing for baby #3
By Cheryl Bac | 3 comments | 421 views

View all local blogs
 