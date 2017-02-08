Guest opinion: 'Platinum education'? A look at school spending from national perspective

By Vic Vuchic

In the recent debates over funding and parcel taxes for the Menlo Park City School District, it has concerned me significantly that there has been a lack of perspective from a national and international standpoint. While it makes sense to benchmark locally for some things, it is very important to also benchmark nationally and be aware of education beyond the Peninsula.

While we may spend a lot and have small class sizes from a California perspective, California is consistently in the bottom quartile of states in education spending per student and education performance, and has among the largest class sizes in the country. So we are the highest of the lowest group.

The reason it is important for us to consider national benchmarks is because in the new globalized world, our children will be competing on a national and international scale. In my immediate neighborhood of more than 50 homes in Menlo Park, at least 80 percent of the residents were raised and educated outside of California. Menlo Park is a national and global job market, and if we want to have hope that our kids can have their own future here, it is imperative we consider the national context.

I have worked both nationally and internationally in education for over 10 years. As part of my work, I've visited dozens of districts around the country in affluent areas similar to Menlo Park. When comparing Menlo Park spending with other affluent communities across the nation, we are one of the lowest-spending high-income communities in the country. In fact, Menlo Park has the largest gap between median household income and per-pupil spending I have seen outside of California!

Peer affluent communities outside of California consistently spend between $17,000 to $27,000 per student, and class sizes are typically 16 to 1 with additional full-time aides in the classrooms, compared with our 22 to 1 with only part-time aides. In fact there are 10 states that on average spend more per student across the entire state than Menlo Park does as a community, and these states are all among the highest performing in the country.

Here's a look at spending per student at some peer communities: Cambridge, Massachusetts, $27,569; Newton, Massachusetts, $18,096; Darien, Connecticut,$17,510; Greenwich, Connecticut, $20,747; Princeton, New Jersey, $22,570; Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, $28,173; and Arlington, Virginia, $19,040. The national average spending per student is $11,000 to $12,500, depending on the source.

One way to look at this is that at $13,000 to $14,000 per student, Menlo Park is at approximately the 60th percentile in spending nationally. But, Menlo Park is among the most expensive zip codes in the country to operate a school. Considering that Menlo Park is consistently benchmarked in the top quartile in terms of quality of education, this means that we are spending our money very well and outperforming our spending levels significantly!

After visiting dozens of schools that spend far more than MPCSD and cost far less to run, I am always amazed at the bang for our buck that we get at our schools for only $13,000 to $14,000 per-student spending in one of the most expensive zip codes in the country.

The notion that MPCSD is somehow recklessly spending and "platinum" plating schools is simply not grounded in any data or reasonable and appropriate benchmarking. I've seen platinum-plated schools, and we are very far from that (Milburn, New Jersey, has class sizes of 12 to 1!).

It is important that our kids get the support they need to be competitive on a national level and we need to maintain at least a reasonable level of funding to make that possible.

Vic Vuchic is an executive in education nonprofit leadership and has two children in Menlo Park City School District.