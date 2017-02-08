Atherton flooding photos

Here are photos of some of the flooding conditions in Atherton on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
These photos were provided by the town of Atherton.
Click on the photos to see larger images.
Uploaded: Wed, Feb 8, 2017, 2:50 pm
Here are photos of some of the flooding conditions in Atherton on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
These photos were provided by the town of Atherton.
Click on the photos to see larger images.
Comments
Yup, according to the council members like Rick Degoilia, everything is all set and money should be poured into an extravagant town center instead of stopping the water from pouring into our streets and homes.
What this is, a council and in particular council members who have put so much work and emotional involvement into this town center that they can no longer view it objectively.
These pictures confirm all of my opinions better than any words can.
Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.
Correcting Some Misstatements in the Weekly Editorial and op ed Today
By Steve Levy | 13 comments | 3,168 views
Who Likes to Zin?
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 891 views
Preparing for baby #3
By Cheryl Bac | 3 comments | 421 views