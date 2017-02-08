News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 8, 2017, 2:50 pm

Atherton flooding photos

Here are photos of some of the flooding conditions in Atherton on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

These photos were provided by the town of Atherton.

Posted by Priorities
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
4 hours ago

Yup, according to the council members like Rick Degoilia, everything is all set and money should be poured into an extravagant town center instead of stopping the water from pouring into our streets and homes.

What this is, a council and in particular council members who have put so much work and emotional involvement into this town center that they can no longer view it objectively.

These pictures confirm all of my opinions better than any words can.

