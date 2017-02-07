Storm alerts for Woodside, Atherton, Menlo Park

Here are the most recent storm alerts from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and Atherton and Menlo Park police departments.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office reported at 8:28 a.m. today (Feb. 7) that Highway 84 is closed in both directions due to a downed tree blocking the roadway apporximately two miles west of Skyline Boulevard. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes until further notice.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office reported at 6:07 a.m. today that Woodside Road (state Highway 84) is blocked by a landslide east of Skyline Boulevard (state Highway 35). The landslide is slowing efforts to remove a tree blocking Highway 35 south of Highway 84. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

At 5:18 a.m. today, the Sheriff's Office reported that a tree was completely blocking Highway 35 at Elk Tree Road, south of Highway 84. The estimated time of reopening was 6:45 a.m.

Atherton police reported at at 9:40 a.m. today that Camino De Los Robles in Atherton is closed for six hours in both directions at Camino al Lago due to a downed tree on a power line. The town will notify the public if the road reopens sooner.

Menlo Park police reported at 9:33 a.m. today that traffic onto Marsh Road from U.S. 101 is being re-routed due to flooding at Marsh Road and Haven Avenue. Haven Avenue is closed to all traffic. Emergency personnel are on scene.

