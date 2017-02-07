Menlo Park tonight: Rail crossings, IT plans, setting priorities for year

The Menlo Park City Council tonight (Feb. 7) is expected to "set priorities for the year," discuss options for separating Menlo Park roads from rail crossings, and review an information technology master plan that may cost the city $7.4 million.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the council chambers in the Menlo Park Civic Center.

Work plan

If the council's drafted work plan is anything to go by, 2017 will be a year of transportation-related projects.

One of the year's most significant undertakings will be to develop a Transportation Master Plan. The city is currently seeking proposals for consultants to work on the project.

The plan is intended to identify projects that will deal with Menlo Park's transportation problems and set priorities for which to pursue first. In the process, the city will update the city's current transportation impact fee system, which levies fees on developers based on calculations of the added transportation infrastructure costs per square foot or unit of new development.

Other projects include reviewing Stanford University's update of its general use permit, updating the city's requirements and guidelines for single family homes, drilling a well to create an emergency water supply, updating the citywide heritage tree ordinance, and working on plans to study how the library could be expanded and how Bedwell Bayfront Park could be improved.

During the council's goal-setting meeting Jan. 27, council members and members of the public brought up other projects they think the city should prioritize this year. City Manager Alex McIntyre noted at the meeting that to add those projects to the priority list, a council consensus is necessary. Also, the council must agree to take some other project off the list, or to lower expectations that the project will get done.

Among those other projects: starting a citywide safe routes to school program, forming commissions for "complete streets" and arts, designing and building a snack shack at Burgess Park and developing "Welcome to Menlo Park" signs to place near the city's entrances.

IT master plan

The council will also discuss the city's information technology master plan.

The plan has been developed over the last 18 months by a contracted consultant group called ClientFirst. Parts of the project are already going on, according to the report, including upgrades to allow city employees to submit time cards online.

The report has a list of about 110 improvements that the consultant says are necessary to update the city's information technology system. The estimated cost of the update: about $7.25 million. The city has so far set aside only $3 million, so the council will have to decide how much more, and how soon, funding should go toward the project.

Ravenswood Avenue rail crossing

The Menlo Park City Council plans to discuss three options being studied by AECOM, a transportation consultant group, to separate roads from rail lines at Menlo Park crossings.

The three options the consultants will present are:

● Option A: tunnel Ravenswood Avenue under Caltrain.

● Option B: elevate the Caltrain tracks and tunnel Ravenswood and Oak Grove avenues under Caltrain. The Caltrain tracks could be raised as much as 17 feet above the ground level. The road could be lowered as much as 15 feet at Oak Grove Avenue.

● Option C: the same as Option B, but would also tunnel Glenwood Avenue under Caltrain, and the Caltrain tracks would not have to be elevated as high. According to the staff report, the tracks would be elevated up to 10 feet and the road would be lowered a maximum of 11 feet.

The consultants have asked the council to decide whether option B or C should be considered with option A for further research.

